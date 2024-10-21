How beavers are assisting in wildfire crisis

Increasingly destructive wildfires are a major issue in the American West. However, some researchers say that land managers have an unlikely ally in their efforts to confront the crisis: the beaver.

The Mountain West News Bureau’s Murphy Woodhouse traveled to a burn scar this summer to see the protective power of their wetland homes.

