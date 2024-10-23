Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: October 23, 2024

Southwest District Health, which covers Adams, Gem, Payette, Canyon, and Washington counties, will no longer offer the COVID-19 vaccine at its offices.

After a board of directors meeting Tuesday with more than 300 public comments against the vaccine, as well as presentations from well-known doctors, including Dr. Ryan Cole, who spread misinformation about vaccines, the board voted 4-3 against administering the vaccine.

Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this decision.

