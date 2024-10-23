© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Health
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: October 23, 2024

By Gemma Gaudette
Published October 23, 2024 at 3:44 PM MDT
A nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine.
Orlin Wagner
/
AP
A nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine.

Southwest District Health, which covers Adams, Gem, Payette, Canyon, and Washington counties, will no longer offer the COVID-19 vaccine at its offices.

After a board of directors meeting Tuesday with more than 300 public comments against the vaccine, as well as presentations from well-known doctors, including Dr. Ryan Cole, who spread misinformation about vaccines, the board voted 4-3 against administering the vaccine.

Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this decision.

Idaho Matters COVID-19Vaccination
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

