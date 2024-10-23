Understanding autism: A new PBS series provides representation for kids

One in every 36 kids is on the autism spectrum, and the Centers for Disease Control says boys are four times more likely to be identified with autism spectrum disorder than girls.

The CDC has found that the earlier kids can be diagnosed, the sooner they can get the treatment they need to navigate their world.

A new PBS series called " Carl the Collector " features a young boy diagnosed with autism who likes to collect things, line them up neatly in his room, and count objects repeatedly, and it provides a bridge for both kids and parents to learn more about ASD.

