Education
Idaho Matters

Understanding autism: A new PBS series provides representation for kids

By Samantha Wright
Published October 23, 2024 at 3:24 PM MDT
One in every 36 kids is on the autism spectrum, and the Centers for Disease Control says boys are four times more likely to be identified with autism spectrum disorder than girls.

The CDC has found that the earlier kids can be diagnosed, the sooner they can get the treatment they need to navigate their world.

A new PBS series called "Carl the Collector" features a young boy diagnosed with autism who likes to collect things, line them up neatly in his room, and count objects repeatedly, and it provides a bridge for both kids and parents to learn more about ASD.

Kari Wardle, the director of education at Idaho Public Television, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the new series.

Autism
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
