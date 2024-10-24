© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Idahoans share stories inspired by the night sky

By Samantha Wright
Published October 24, 2024 at 3:07 PM MDT
The Big Dipper can serve as a key to help you navigate the heavens.
Todd Barrow
/
Flickr

Seven storytellers from seven parts of Idaho are coming together next week to tell the intensely personal stories of their lives.

It's "Story Story Night’s" latest production, and it’s called Starry Story Night: The Big Dipper because there are seven major stars in the dipper, just like there are seven storytellers offering ‘a point of life’ from across Idaho.

We wanted to hear some of those stories, so we invited Jodi Eichelberger, the artistic director of Story Story Night; Michael Riley, a retired teacher who lives in Potlatch; Blair Williams, the owner of the Art Spirit Gallery; and Jessica Joy, a musician and creator of "Classical Queens: Our Time," to join Idaho Matters.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
