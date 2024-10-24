Idahoans share stories inspired by the night sky

Seven storytellers from seven parts of Idaho are coming together next week to tell the intensely personal stories of their lives.

It's "Story Story Night’s" latest production, and it’s called Starry Story Night: The Big Dipper because there are seven major stars in the dipper, just like there are seven storytellers offering ‘a point of life’ from across Idaho.

We wanted to hear some of those stories, so we invited Jodi Eichelberger, the artistic director of Story Story Night; Michael Riley, a retired teacher who lives in Potlatch; Blair Williams, the owner of the Art Spirit Gallery; and Jessica Joy, a musician and creator of "Classical Queens: Our Time," to join Idaho Matters.