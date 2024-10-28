© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
News
Idaho Matters

New resource reveals how your state and local tax dollars are being spent

By Samantha Wright
Published October 28, 2024 at 3:18 PM MDT
Did you know that Caldwell’s mayor makes $40 an hour? Or that Boise spent more last year on sewer and wastewater costs than it did for its police department? Or that you can make $17 an hour as a seasonal golf clubhouse worker in McCall?

Well, now you can know all that and more thanks to a new addition to the Transparent Idaho website, your one-stop-shop for how your state and local tax dollars are spent, that now includes financial data from Idaho’s 198 cities.

The website is the brainchild of Brandon Woolf, Idaho’s state controller, who has been making transparency in government a central theme of his administration. He joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
