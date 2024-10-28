New resource reveals how your state and local tax dollars are being spent

Did you know that Caldwell’s mayor makes $40 an hour? Or that Boise spent more last year on sewer and wastewater costs than it did for its police department? Or that you can make $17 an hour as a seasonal golf clubhouse worker in McCall?

Well, now you can know all that and more thanks to a new addition to the Transparent Idaho website, your one-stop-shop for how your state and local tax dollars are spent, that now includes financial data from Idaho’s 198 cities.

The website is the brainchild of Brandon Woolf, Idaho’s state controller, who has been making transparency in government a central theme of his administration. He joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

