Idaho Decision 2024: Election Day

More than 380,000 people in Idaho cast their votes before election day; that’s more than all the votes cast in the primary election last May.

So what are officials expecting in regard to turnout? How are things going this election day? And what happens after all the votes are in?

2024 marks an historic election year in November. Voters will decide the future of our country for the next four years as well as many key state and local races.

Because it’s a presidential election year, there’s been a lot of focus on not just who gets elected but also on how our election system works at both a national and local level.

To answer the questions that have come up this election season, we asked Idaho’s Secretary of State, Phil McGrane, to join Idaho Matters for a breakdown.

