© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here for information on transmitter status in the Treasure and Magic Valleys
Politics & Government
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Decision 2024: Election Day

By Samantha Wright
Published November 5, 2024 at 3:21 PM MST
"I voted Today" stickers.
Charlie Neibergall
/
AP
FILE - "I voted" stickers are seen in the Polk County Election Office during early voting, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

More than 380,000 people in Idaho cast their votes before election day; that’s more than all the votes cast in the primary election last May.

So what are officials expecting in regard to turnout? How are things going this election day? And what happens after all the votes are in?

2024 marks an historic election year in November. Voters will decide the future of our country for the next four years as well as many key state and local races.

Because it’s a presidential election year, there’s been a lot of focus on not just who gets elected but also on how our election system works at both a national and local level.

To answer the questions that have come up this election season, we asked Idaho’s Secretary of State, Phil McGrane, to join Idaho Matters for a breakdown.

Tags
Idaho Matters VotingElection Day2024 Elections
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate