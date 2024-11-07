© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Science & Research
Idaho Matters

Volcano on Mars: Researcher uncovers exciting discovery

By Samantha Wright
Published November 7, 2024 at 2:26 PM MST
A volcanic feature on Mars, left, and a spatter cone in Iceland.
Ian T.W. Flynn
You may remember the small volcanic eruption in Iceland three years ago when lava began burping its way out of a fissure. It created a few new craters while hot molten rock flowed around the rugged landscape.

Those craters caught the eye of Ian T.W. Flynn, who noticed they looked a little like a crater on the surface of Mars. As he looked closer, he found they were almost a perfect match.

Flynn was working at the University of Idaho at the time, and he realized that the similarity of these spatter cones meant Mars at one time had volcanoes like those found on Earth. To find out what this means for the red planet, Flynn joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Idaho Matters Mars
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
