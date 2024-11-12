© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here for information on transmitter status in the Treasure and Magic Valleys
Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

New project helps to restore Boise River habitat

By Samantha Wright
Published November 12, 2024 at 2:38 PM MST
Drone photo of the river channel restoration site.
Boise State University
Drone photo of the river channel restoration site.

Along the Boise River, between the Barber Dam and the Highway 21 bridge, sits 700 acres of land that supports more than 300 native species.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is hoping to restore some of the land at Barber Pool for fish, wildlife, water quality and people, and Boise State University is sponsoring a project to restore several side channels of the river.

Greg Kaltenecker, director of the Intermountain Bird Observatory at Boise State, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this effort.

Tags
Idaho Matters Boise RiverConservationHabitat
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate