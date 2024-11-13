© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Health
Idaho Matters

Medicaid Expansion: Idahoans share their stories

By Samantha Wright
Published November 13, 2024 at 2:54 PM MST
Boise State Public Radio

It was six years ago when Idaho voters approved Medicaid expansion, which opened up health insurance to many who could not afford it.

Since then, advocates of expansion say the 100,000 or so people who are currently part of the program have benefited greatly from Medicaid, and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says Idaho hospitals have saved $42 million in charity care.

Some Idaho lawmakers have tried to curb or overturn Medicaid expansion as recently as the 2024 legislative session, and supporters of the program have been lobbying diligently to keep going.

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network and Idaho Voices For Children have created a new short film called "Idaho Supports Medicaid: In Our Words," where Idahoans tell their stories, and the film premieres tonight in Boise.

Randy Johnson, the Idaho Government Relations Director for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network and Ayla Birch with Idaho Supports Medicaid joined Idaho Matters for a preview.

Idaho Matters Medicaid ExpansionHealth Care
