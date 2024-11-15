© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: November 15, 2024

By Samantha Wright
Published November 15, 2024 at 1:59 PM MST
FILE - Jennifer Adkins and her husband, John, from Caldwell, Idaho talk to the media outside the Ada County Courthouse, Dec. 14, 2023, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Kyle Green, File)
Kyle Green/AP
/
FR171837 AP
FILE - Jennifer Adkins and her husband, John, from Caldwell, Idaho talk to the media outside the Ada County Courthouse, Dec. 14, 2023, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Kyle Green, File)

A case involving Idaho's abortion laws has made national and international news, Idaho has seen four officer-involved shootings in two weeks, traffic tickets are down in Boise and fatal crashes are up, and a huge new subdivision gets the green light from the Boise City Council.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Idaho Matters Reporter RoundtableAbortionBoise Police Department
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

