Every year, U.S. News and World Report releases a list of the best places to retire in America , based on everything from health care, taxes, affordability and even overall happiness.

Last year, Boise was number 80 on the list of 150 cities. The new numbers have just come out, and Boise has jumped to number five !

Dawn Bradbury, Senior Real Estate Editor with U.S. News, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this year's list.