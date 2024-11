Pickleball is our nation’s fastest-growing sport; in fact, pickleball courts seem to be popping up everywhere. Even major pro athletes, like Lebron James and Tom Brady, have invested in the growth of major league pickleball.

Author Ilana Long has taken on this latest craze and made it a main character in her debut novel, “ Pickleballers .” She joined Idaho Matters to talk more about her book and the growing sport.