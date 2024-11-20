Exploring Lincoln's strategy to abolish slavery

Freeing the slaves in America was not done with the stroke of a pen. President Abraham Lincoln and other anti-slavery politicians of the time used the constitution, which did not condemn slavery, in a very deliberate and strategic way to make their arguments.

College of Southern Idaho professor Justin Vipperman will be exploring this topic at the Idaho State Archives in Boise; he joined Idaho Matters for a preview, along with Angie Davis from the Idaho State Archives.

