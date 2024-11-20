© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Exploring Lincoln's strategy to abolish slavery

By Samantha Wright
Published November 20, 2024 at 1:55 PM MST
Jack Parrott
/
Flickr

Freeing the slaves in America was not done with the stroke of a pen. President Abraham Lincoln and other anti-slavery politicians of the time used the constitution, which did not condemn slavery, in a very deliberate and strategic way to make their arguments.

College of Southern Idaho professor Justin Vipperman will be exploring this topic at the Idaho State Archives in Boise; he joined Idaho Matters for a preview, along with Angie Davis from the Idaho State Archives.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
