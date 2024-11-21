City planning simplified: Nampa creates a Citizens Guide

The City of Boise recently adopted a new comprehensive plan , a long-term set of guiding principles that cities use when building, growing and deciding where to put everything. Caldwell also announced this week that it’s rewriting its plan.

City planning is actually required by state law in Idaho, but the process can be mysterious, confusing, and complicated for residents.

Over the past year, Nampa has been creating videos on everything from zoning to density to open space to why cities plan ahead. They’ve completed their Citizen’s Guide to Planning, and they’re hoping it will help residents better understand this process.

Rodney Ashby, Nampa’s Planning & Zoning Director, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.

