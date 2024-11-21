© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Politics & Government
Idaho Matters

City planning simplified: Nampa creates a Citizens Guide

By Samantha Wright
Published November 21, 2024 at 3:02 PM MST
Nampa's 100-food-tall water tower was built in the 1970's.
City of Nampa
Nampa's 100-food-tall water tower was built in the 1970's.

The City of Boise recently adopted a new comprehensive plan, a long-term set of guiding principles that cities use when building, growing and deciding where to put everything. Caldwell also announced this week that it’s rewriting its plan.

City planning is actually required by state law in Idaho, but the process can be mysterious, confusing, and complicated for residents.

Over the past year, Nampa has been creating videos on everything from zoning to density to open space to why cities plan ahead. They’ve completed their Citizen’s Guide to Planning, and they’re hoping it will help residents better understand this process.

Rodney Ashby, Nampa’s Planning & Zoning Director, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.

Idaho Matters City GovernmentNampa
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
