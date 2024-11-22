© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: November 22, 2024

By Gemma Gaudette
Published November 22, 2024 at 2:18 PM MST
The trial challenging Idaho's abortion ban is on pause for now, an update on the BSU Volleyball case, the latest on Debbie Critchfield and PragerU, Trump picks former WWE President for Secretary of Ed, a lawsuit involving a failed Union 93 project in Meridian, and Idaho's Attorney General visits Mar-a-Lago.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

