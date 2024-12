BrekLynn Pancheri, a senior at Nampa's Skyview High School, has had a busy year. She was crowned Miss Idaho Teen, founded her own nonprofit and wrote a children’s book.

Now, she is getting ready to compete for the title of Miss America’s Teen at the Miss America pageant. We wanted to chat with BrekLynn before she headed to the pageant, so we asked her to join Idaho Matters to talk more.