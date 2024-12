When Tchaikovsky's iconic music begins to play everyone knows it's time for the holiday season. The Nutcracker is the classic ballet starring Clara, the Mouse King, and the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Ballet Idaho is about to kick off this year’s performance and our Morning Edition host George Prentice sat down with three of the dancers, including one who plays a ‘salt water taffy sailor,” to talk about how much this story means to both performers and audiences.