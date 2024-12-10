© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Environment
Idaho Matters

Resident-led committee helps Boise to meet their climate goals

By Samantha Wright
Published December 10, 2024 at 2:44 PM MST
Boise has some big climate goals for the future, including becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

The city has already been working toward those goals by planting trees, creating a Youth Climate Action Council, and gathering data on greenhouse gas emissions.

Now, Boise is creating a Community Climate Action Committee, which will find ways to reach the city's climate goals, and they're looking for people to join up to share ideas and provide feedback.

Mayor Lauren McLean joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this effort.

Idaho Matters Climate Change
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
