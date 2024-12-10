Resident-led committee helps Boise to meet their climate goals

Boise has some big climate goals for the future, including becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

The city has already been working toward those goals by planting trees, creating a Youth Climate Action Council, and gathering data on greenhouse gas emissions.

Now, Boise is creating a Community Climate Action Committee, which will find ways to reach the city's climate goals, and they're looking for people to join up to share ideas and provide feedback.

Mayor Lauren McLean joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this effort.

