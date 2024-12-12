© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Legislature sets the stage with 2025 organizational session

By Samantha Wright
Published December 12, 2024
Last week the Idaho Legislature came to Boise to get ready for the 2025 session, they got together to decide who will lead the key positions when things officially start in January.

There were some key leadership positions open after the November election, especially for the supermajority GOP, which holds 90 of the 105 seats in the legislature.

Clark Corbin of the Idaho Capital Sun joined Idaho Matters to tell us what happened during the “organizational session” and what it means.

Samantha Wright
