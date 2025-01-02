© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Winter with raptors: How they adapt to cold weather

By Samantha Wright
Published January 2, 2025 at 2:06 PM MST
Ferruginous Hawk
Matthew Danihel
/
Peregrine Fund
Ferruginous Hawk

With the first real snowfall of the winter season arriving this week in the Treasure Valley, the raptors at the World Center for Birds of Prey have been checking out the white stuff, eating a lot more and even celebrating the holidays.

The center is The Peregrine Fund’s education center south of Boise, where you can get up close, nose-to-beak, with all kinds of birds: including owls, hawks, eagles and vultures. And the birds are active all year, even during these cold winter months.

Tate Mason, the director of the World Center for Birds of Prey, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about how the birds handle the colder part of the year.

Idaho Matters EducationBirdsThe Peregrine Fund
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
