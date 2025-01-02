Winter with raptors: How they adapt to cold weather

With the first real snowfall of the winter season arriving this week in the Treasure Valley, the raptors at the World Center for Birds of Prey have been checking out the white stuff, eating a lot more and even celebrating the holidays.

The center is The Peregrine Fund’s education center south of Boise, where you can get up close, nose-to-beak, with all kinds of birds: including owls, hawks, eagles and vultures. And the birds are active all year, even during these cold winter months.

Tate Mason, the director of the World Center for Birds of Prey, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about how the birds handle the colder part of the year.

