The impact of pollution: How plastics are affecting our health
Each year the world produces more than 400 million tons of plastic waste, which has made its way into our landscapes, oceans, air and even our bodies.
And while it’s easy to see the impact that this pollution is having on our environment, its impact on our health can be less obvious.
Dr. Phil Landrigan, a pediatrician and leading expert in environmental health, will be taking an in depth look at this issue as part of St. Luke's Climate and Health Series, and he joined Idaho Matters to talk more.