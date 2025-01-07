How a TikTok ban could impact small business owners in Idaho

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments on the law that would ban social media giant TikTok in the United States.

The Biden Administration believes that TikTok’s parent company, which is owned by a Chinese company, could be spying on Americans, jeopardizing national security. Opponents to this law will argue that it's a violation of free speech to ban the social media app.

Here in Idaho, small business owners are watching this case closely. They say a ban will have a major impact on their businesses that rely on the platform to grow and engage customers.