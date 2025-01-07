© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

How a TikTok ban could impact small business owners in Idaho

By Gemma Gaudette
Published January 7, 2025 at 2:07 PM MST
A person looks at social media apps on their phone.
Towfiqu Photography
/
Getty Images

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments on the law that would ban social media giant TikTok in the United States.

The Biden Administration believes that TikTok’s parent company, which is owned by a Chinese company, could be spying on Americans, jeopardizing national security. Opponents to this law will argue that it's a violation of free speech to ban the social media app.

Here in Idaho, small business owners are watching this case closely. They say a ban will have a major impact on their businesses that rely on the platform to grow and engage customers.

Abby Tarver, one of the owners and founders of Call of the WYld Dogsled Tours, and Ty Enget, owner and founder of Nimbus Neon Signworks, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this.

Idaho Matters SmartphonesRegulationApps
