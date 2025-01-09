Idaho’s Salmon River inspired Jimmy Carter to save Alaska wilderness

Political leaders and former presidents gathered today in Washington, D.C. to attend the funeral for Jimmy Carter who died on Dec. 29.

Since the former president passed away, we’ve heard a lot about his legacy and what he did in office, but we haven’t heard a lot about how he managed to protect more than 100 million acres of Alaska’s wildest and most beautiful landscapes.

It turns out Carter got the idea to save all that wild land while he was floating the Middle Fork of the Salmon River in Idaho.