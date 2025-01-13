Preservation Idaho: Celebrating the past, preserving the future

For more than 50 years, a group of dedicated people in Idaho have been working to preserve and protect historic places in the Gem State.

Preservation Idaho was established in 1972 in an effort to save our history and culture and to protect historic sites from growth, and the wrecking ball.

They’re holding a party this month to celebrate their successes from 2024 and to look ahead to what’s in store this year. They’re hoping everyone interested in preserving the state’s history can drop by.

Preservation Idaho’s Board President, Brittney Scigliano, and Board Vice President, Angie Steele, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.