Happiness and Resilience: A panel discussion with Boise State Public Radio Jan. 21
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Preservation Idaho: Celebrating the past, preserving the future

By Samantha Wright
Published January 13, 2025 at 1:27 PM MST
Crowds turn out for one of Preservation Idaho's ArchWalks.
Nina Lindgren
/
Preservation Idaho

For more than 50 years, a group of dedicated people in Idaho have been working to preserve and protect historic places in the Gem State.

Preservation Idaho was established in 1972 in an effort to save our history and culture and to protect historic sites from growth, and the wrecking ball.

They’re holding a party this month to celebrate their successes from 2024 and to look ahead to what’s in store this year. They’re hoping everyone interested in preserving the state’s history can drop by.

Preservation Idaho’s Board President, Brittney Scigliano, and Board Vice President, Angie Steele, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
