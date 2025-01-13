© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Happiness and Resilience: A panel discussion with Boise State Public Radio Jan. 21
Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Bringing back wolves: 30 years of repopulation in Idaho

By Samantha Wright
Published January 13, 2025 at 1:28 PM MST
US Fish and Wildlife Service

Tuesday, Jan. 14, marks a unique anniversary in the Gem State. It will be 30 years after the reintroduction of wolves into Idaho.

It was a cold January day when a small group of people carried four big metal crates through the snow and set them down at the Corn Creek Campground not far from Salmon, Idaho; then they opened the crate doors and released four gray wolves from Alberta, Canada, into the wilderness.

Now some of the folks who were there are looking back at that day and at the last 30 years with wolves in Idaho.  They’ll be talking more about this history Monday at a special webinar put on by the International Wildlife Coexistence Network.

Suzanne Asha Stone, the executive director of the network, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Tags
Idaho Matters WolvesWildlife
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate