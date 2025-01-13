Bringing back wolves: 30 years of repopulation in Idaho

Tuesday, Jan. 14, marks a unique anniversary in the Gem State. It will be 30 years after the reintroduction of wolves into Idaho.

It was a cold January day when a small group of people carried four big metal crates through the snow and set them down at the Corn Creek Campground not far from Salmon, Idaho; then they opened the crate doors and released four gray wolves from Alberta, Canada, into the wilderness.

Now some of the folks who were there are looking back at that day and at the last 30 years with wolves in Idaho. They’ll be talking more about this history Monday at a special webinar put on by the International Wildlife Coexistence Network .