Happiness and Resilience: A panel discussion with Boise State Public Radio Jan. 21
Health
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

How Idaho is addressing the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease

By Samantha Wright
Published January 14, 2025 at 1:54 PM MST
The new year marked an unwelcome milestone for Idaho, with a second case of Chronic Wasting Disease found in a domestic elk. CWD is still a rare disease, but it’s already spread to 35 states and five Canadian provinces.

The illness can be devastating to animals in the wild, and the Idaho Fish and Game department has been working with hunters to try and track the disease.

So what is CWD? How does it spread and what is Idaho doing to fight it?

Roger Phillips, Public Information Supervisor with Idaho Fish and Game and Stacey Dewaulter, Idaho Fish and Game’s Wildlife Health Program Coordinator, joined Idaho Matters to answer these questions.

