© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

New survey reveals what matters to Idahoans in 2025

By Samantha Wright
Published January 21, 2025 at 2:21 PM MST
Kevin Rank
/
Flickr Creative Commons

Affordable housing and giving teachers a raise are at the top of the list when it comes to spending money at the Idaho Legislature this year.

That’s according to the tenth annual Idaho Public Policy Survey, which comes from Boise State University's School of Public Service and Idaho Policy Institute.

School choice, abortion policy, and immigration were also hot topics in this year’s survey.

Matthew May, the Survey Research Director, and co-author, Dr. Lantz Mcginnis-Brown, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Tags
Idaho Matters Public OpinionHousingEconomy
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate