New survey reveals what matters to Idahoans in 2025

Affordable housing and giving teachers a raise are at the top of the list when it comes to spending money at the Idaho Legislature this year.

That’s according to the tenth annual Idaho Public Policy Survey , which comes from Boise State University's School of Public Service and Idaho Policy Institute.

School choice, abortion policy, and immigration were also hot topics in this year’s survey.

Matthew May, the Survey Research Director, and co-author, Dr. Lantz Mcginnis-Brown, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.