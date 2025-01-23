LA wildfire refugees flee to Idaho, despite its fiery history

As many as 10,000 homes have burned in the Los Angeles fires, and many people have nowhere to go. Hotels have filled up and the few available rentals in the area were quickly taken up.

Rebuilding will take years and won’t get started until toxic chemicals from burned houses are cleaned up and regulations and permits are waded through.

So there’s been speculation that some of the people who lost their houses might find new homes in Idaho , but it wouldn’t be the first time. Californians have fled their state for Idaho in the past, after major fires and even earthquakes.

But Idaho has also seen its share of fires that have burned homes, or come very close to burning down whole communities . The L.A. fires have a lot of people wondering about building homes in the wildland-urban interface.