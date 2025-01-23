© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Coco Montoya concert for KBSU DJ Arthur Balinger
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Executive order from Trump stops Idaho's Lava Ridge Wind project

By Samantha Wright
Published January 23, 2025 at 2:22 PM MST
A hand-drawn banner says "Stop Lava Ridge" on the side of a road in Jerome County.
Rachel Cohen
/
Boise State Public Radio
Signs opposing the Lava Ridge Wind Farm scatter farm fields on the road from the highway to the Minidoka National Historic Site.

One of the first things that President Donald Trump did after he was sworn into office on Monday was to call the Lava Ridge Wind Project near Twin Falls “contrary to the public interest” and sign an executive order putting the project on hold indefinitely.

According to the Idaho Statesman, the Lava Ridge proposal would put 230 giant wind turbines near the Minidoka National Historic Site and could provide half a million homes with electricity.

On Wednesday, Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed his own executive order titled “Gone with the Lava Ridge Wind Project Act,” which directs state agencies to cooperate with Trump’s new review of the project.

Nicole Blanchard is the Idaho Statesman’s outdoors reporter, and she joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this story.

Idaho Matters Minidoka National Historic SiteDonald Trump
