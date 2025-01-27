© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Advocating for a better future: Idaho professor works to make a difference for Black Americans

By Samantha Wright
Published January 27, 2025 at 2:43 PM MST
karim benCH
/
Flickr

Every year, people of African descent gather together in Switzerland as part of a United Nations Human Rights Training Program.

In the past 15 years, 150 people from close to 50 countries have taken this human rights training designed to share information, learn about human rights law and work within their own countries to create laws to stop racial discrimination.

Last November, Dr. Sydney Freeman Jr. was chosen from a pool of 1,000 applicants to travel to Geneva and take part in the program.

He’s a professor at the University of Idaho and the founder & director of the U of I Black History Research Lab, and he joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about the program.

Samantha Wright
