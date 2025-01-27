Protecting Idaho's history: How Canyon County is preserving the past

Preserving the history of Idaho is not easy or cheap, and finding the money to preserve historic objects or materials is always a challenge.

That’s why Canyon County takes a tiny part of its budget and spends it on grants for historic preservation projects. It’s the only county in Idaho to do so.

Each year, the Canyon County Historic Preservation Commission awards funds for things like preserving maps at the Caldwell Library and helping protect the American Legion Post in Nampa.

The commission is holding a workshop in February for anyone interested in applying for a grant, and Chelsee Boehm, historic preservation officer, and Nicki Schwend, director of Canyon County Parks Cultural and Natural Resources, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.