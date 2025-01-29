© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Coco Montoya concert for KBSU DJ Arthur Balinger
Health
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: January 29, 2025

By Gemma Gaudette
Published January 29, 2025 at 1:46 PM MST
President Donald Trump speaks at the 2025 House Republican Members Conference Dinner at Trump National Doral Miami in Doral, Fla.
Mark Schiefelbein
/
AP
President Donald Trump speaks at the 2025 House Republican Members Conference Dinner at Trump National Doral Miami in Doral, Fla.

For decades the United States has had considerable power when determining the direction of global health policies and programs. Last week, on his first day in office, President Donald Trump issued three executive orders that health experts say could signal the end of that era.

So what does this mean for all of us?

Dr. David Pate joined Idaho Matters for our Wednesday Doctor Roundtable. He’s the former CEO of St. Luke’s Health System and the co-author of the book “Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak.”

If you have a public health question for our Doctor Roundtable, send us an email at idahomatters@boisestate.edu.

Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
