Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: January 29, 2025

For decades the United States has had considerable power when determining the direction of global health policies and programs. Last week, on his first day in office, President Donald Trump issued three executive orders that health experts say could signal the end of that era.

So what does this mean for all of us?

Dr. David Pate joined Idaho Matters for our Wednesday Doctor Roundtable . He’s the former CEO of St. Luke’s Health System and the co-author of the book “ Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak .”