Idaho Matters

The decline of monarch butterflies

By Samantha Wright
Published February 5, 2025 at 3:44 PM MST
Barbara Friedman
/
flickr

Not that long ago, a literal carpet of black and orange butterflies would cover part of the U.S. each year as monarchs migrated in search of food. But over the past few decades, the number of these iconic creatures has dropped by 90%, and scientists have been sounding the alarm about their future.

Last month, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service began the process to list monarchs as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. Canada has already declared the butterflies as endangered.

Emma Pelton, she’s a senior endangered species conservation biologist with the Xerces Society, and she joined Idaho Matters to talk more about monarchs and the proposal to protect them.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
