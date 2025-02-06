A five-year legal battle could mean big changes for Idaho's skiing industry

On Friday, Feb. 14, a case will go back to the Idaho Supreme Court and the outcome could have major implications for the state’s 19 ski resorts.

The case began five years ago when a skier at the Sun Valley resort ran into a snow-making gun and died. At issue is whether the resort was to blame for his death.

Idaho has a liability law that helps protect ski resorts, and this case could affect that law and drive insurance costs up for ski hills, and that could put many of the state’s smaller operations out of business.

Betsy Russell is a retired reporter and a very avid skier, and she wrote about this case and its implications for the Idaho Capital Sun. She’s joined Idaho Matters to break down the story for us.