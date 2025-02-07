© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Coco Montoya concert for KBSU DJ Arthur Balinger
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: February 7, 2025

By Gemma Gaudette
Published February 7, 2025 at 1:45 PM MST
The Idaho House of Representatives meets at the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho.
Keith Ridler
/
AP
The Idaho House of Representatives meets at the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho.

A bill looking to change Idaho's primary method of execution has moved forward in the House of Representatives, the Donnelly Public Library is suing the state of Idaho, JFAC has made a decision on state employee raises, Idaho Falls residents are protesting possible immigration raids and 19 educators received disciplinary actions.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Idaho Matters Idaho LegislatureReporter RoundtableEducation
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

