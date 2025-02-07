Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: February 7, 2025
A bill looking to change Idaho's primary method of execution has moved forward in the House of Representatives, the Donnelly Public Library is suing the state of Idaho, JFAC has made a decision on state employee raises, Idaho Falls residents are protesting possible immigration raids and 19 educators received disciplinary actions.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Drew Dodson, reporter and editor for Valley Lookout
- Logan Finney with Idaho Reports
- Clark Corbin with the Idaho Capital Sun
- Kaitlyn Hart with EastIdahoNews.com
- Emma Epperly with Idaho Education News