Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: February 7, 2025

A bill looking to change Idaho's primary method of execution has moved forward in the House of Representatives, the Donnelly Public Library is suing the state of Idaho, JFAC has made a decision on state employee raises, Idaho Falls residents are protesting possible immigration raids and 19 educators received disciplinary actions.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

