© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Coco Montoya concert for KBSU DJ Arthur Balinger
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

How an unexpected hobby has helped Idaho prisoners

By Samantha Wright
Published February 10, 2025 at 2:31 PM MST
These are Michael Richardson's first crocheted Granny Squares and you can make one too at the "Hooked on Hope" event!
Michael Richardson
These are Michael Richardson's first crocheted Granny Squares and you can make one too at the "Hooked on Hope" event!

When you're serving time in prison, you can have a lot of empty time on your hands, and it's hard to stay in touch with your family. That’s what Mark Person was facing as he was serving 15 years in an Idaho prison when he found a way to keep in touch with his daughter; he started crocheting.

He became a master of crochet and of a special Japanese technique for making small stuffed animals. He started teaching other people in prison how to crochet, and they started teaching others, including T.J. Harter, who learned the techniques while in prison.

The Idaho Prison Arts Collective believes that using the arts like this can be beneficial to folks who are serving time. And they’re hosting an event next week where Mark and T.J. will teach anyone who wants to learn while sharing some of their crochet wisdom.

Mark and T.J. and Michael Richardson, the Executive Director of the Idaho Prison Arts Collective, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.

Tags
Idaho Matters Prison
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate