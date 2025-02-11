The issue of climate change: How Boise youth are getting involved in a solution

On Monday, the City of Boise announced $85,000 in grant funding for a second year of youth-led climate action projects.

The money will give youth between 15- and 24-years-old a chance to create their own projects to fight climate change. Last year, the fund paid for 16 projects, including installing e-bike charging stations and building new pollinator gardens.

Taking action helps kids fight "climate despair," saidJenny Wolf. She facilitates Boise’s Youth Climate Action Council, and she’ll be talking about the council at St. Luke’s Lecture Series on Climate and Health next week along with Jisong Ryu, a student co-chair of the Youth Climate Action Council, and Dr. Lori Byron, an instructor at Johns Hopkins on climate and health.

All three joined Idaho Matters for a preview of the projects.

