The importance of education in American democracy

Civic engagement plays a pivotal role in the strength and sustainability of a democracy. In fact, some scholars argue it is what fosters a government that is accountable, responsive and reflective of the needs of its population.

And each year, the Institute for Advancing American Values sponsors and presents Boise State University’s distinguished lecture series, where topics like civic engagement are discussed more thoroughly.

This evening, Professor Danielle Allen will be speaking on the topic of “Educating for American Democracy.”

Allen is currently the James Bryant Conant University Professor and Director of the Allen Lab for Democracy Renovation at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Ash Center. She’s joining us now to talk more.

