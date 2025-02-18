© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

The importance of education in American democracy

By Gemma Gaudette
Published February 18, 2025 at 3:04 PM MST
An American Flag waves in the wind.
Mike Mozart
/
Flickr

Civic engagement plays a pivotal role in the strength and sustainability of a democracy. In fact, some scholars argue it is what fosters a government that is accountable, responsive and reflective of the needs of its population.

And each year, the Institute for Advancing American Values sponsors and presents Boise State University’s distinguished lecture series, where topics like civic engagement are discussed more thoroughly.

This evening, Professor Danielle Allen will be speaking on the topic of “Educating for American Democracy.”

Allen is currently the James Bryant Conant University Professor and Director of the Allen Lab for Democracy Renovation at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Ash Center. She’s joining us now to talk more.

Tags
Idaho Matters Democracy
Stay Connected
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate