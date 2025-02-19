New Caldwell project connects friends and neighbors

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many communities in Idaho were fractured, split apart by social distancing, with many choosing to stay at home instead of connecting with friends and neighbors.

Now cities and towns are working to heal and the mayor of Caldwell has a new initiative to get people to reconnect, to give residents a sense of belonging and to encourage folks to give back and help their neighbors whenever they can.

It’s called the Seasons of Caldwell and it’s being billed as a "yearlong celebration of community, service, learning, and giving."

The “ Season of Caring ,” going on through Thursday, Feb. 20, is all about compassion and acts of kindness . Each season has its own hashtag, including #CaldwellSeasonOfCaring.