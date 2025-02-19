© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

New Caldwell project connects friends and neighbors

By Samantha Wright
Published February 19, 2025 at 2:03 PM MST
City of Caldwell

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many communities in Idaho were fractured, split apart by social distancing, with many choosing to stay at home instead of connecting with friends and neighbors.

Now cities and towns are working to heal and the mayor of Caldwell has a new initiative to get people to reconnect, to give residents a sense of belonging and to encourage folks to give back and help their neighbors whenever they can.

It’s called the Seasons of Caldwell and it’s being billed as a "yearlong celebration of community, service, learning, and giving."

The “Season of Caring,” going on through Thursday, Feb. 20, is all about compassion and acts of kindness. Each season has its own hashtag, including #CaldwellSeasonOfCaring.

Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner joined Idaho Matters to talk about the initiative and how even his 11-year-old son decided to get involved.

Idaho Matters Caldwell
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
