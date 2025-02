Have you ever wondered how the Payette River Basin and the Payette National Forest got their names?

Look no farther than the French Canadian trapper who explored central Idaho’s mountains and rivers in the early part of the 19th century: his name, François Payette.

And the new novel, "François!" is inspired by Payette’s early life.

The book’s author, F.A. Loomis, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about his latest release.