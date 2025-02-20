© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Federal funding freeze impacts local Head Start nonprofit

By Samantha Wright
Published February 20, 2025 at 2:21 PM MST
Rachael Hardiman
/
Flickr

At the end of January, President Donald Trump’s new administration put a freeze on federal grants; then some of the money was restored, and now the move is tied up in federal court.

Some of that money goes to help families and kids through Head Start. The freeze hit programs in 23 states, including Idaho.

One Had Start program, which helps families in places like Nampa, Weiser, Wilder and Donnelly, couldn’t get the money in their bank account and found its money frozen.

The move has alarmed Megan Woller, the executive director of the Idaho Head Start Association. She joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about what happened.

Tags
Idaho Matters NonprofitFunding
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
