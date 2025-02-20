Federal funding freeze impacts local Head Start nonprofit

At the end of January, President Donald Trump’s new administration put a freeze on federal grants; then some of the money was restored, and now the move is tied up in federal court.

Some of that money goes to help families and kids through Head Start. The freeze hit programs in 23 states, including Idaho.

One Had Start program, which helps families in places like Nampa, Weiser, Wilder and Donnelly, couldn’t get the money in their bank account and found its money frozen.

The move has alarmed Megan Woller, the executive director of the Idaho Head Start Association. She joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about what happened.

