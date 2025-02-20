© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support our student workers on Bronco Giving Day
Politics & Government
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Media shield law moves to Idaho House

By Gemma Gaudette
Published February 20, 2025 at 2:24 PM MST
The dome of the Idaho Statehouse at sunset with an American flag and Idaho flag.
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio

Idaho is one of only ten states that doesn't have a shield law. For clarity, a shield law allows journalists to protect the identity of a source.

Idaho journalists are trying to change that as the Idaho Press Club’s media shield law proposal, House Bill 158, advances to the Idaho House, making it one step closer to becoming law.

Melissa Davlin, host of Idaho Reports on Idaho Public Television and the president of the Idaho Press Club, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this issue.

Tags
Idaho Matters Idaho Legislature2025 Legislative Session
Stay Connected
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate