Media shield law moves to Idaho House

Idaho is one of only ten states that doesn't have a shield law. For clarity, a shield law allows journalists to protect the identity of a source.

Idaho journalists are trying to change that as the Idaho Press Club’s media shield law proposal, House Bill 158, advances to the Idaho House, making it one step closer to becoming law.

Melissa Davlin, host of Idaho Reports on Idaho Public Television and the president of the Idaho Press Club, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this issue.

