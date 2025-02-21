Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: February 21, 2025

Some Idaho lawmakers are claiming they received fake emails about the grocery tax credit, a bill passed by the Idaho House could bring the Medicaid expansion program to an end, the Jefferson School District will be cutting all AP classes from its curriculum, some legislators want to take away the WWAMI program and a bill proposing death by firing squad as the primary method of execution has moved to the Senate floor.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

