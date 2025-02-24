An update in the case of four murdered University of Idaho students

It’s been more than two years since the grisly murder of four University of Idaho students who were stabbed to death in their Moscow apartment.

Much of that time has been spent in court as Bryan Kohberger’s attorneys have been fighting over what evidence can be used in the case.

Kohberger is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the case after his DNA was found at the crime scene. He’s a former Washington State University graduate student and if he’s convicted he could face the death penalty.