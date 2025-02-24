© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support our student workers on Bronco Giving Day
Click here for Wood River Valley station status
Law & Justice
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

An update in the case of four murdered University of Idaho students

By Samantha Wright
Published February 24, 2025 at 1:32 PM MST
Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, enters a courtroom to appear at a hearing in Latah County District Court, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger's attorneys want cameras banned from the courtroom, contending that news coverage of the criminal proceedings has violated a judge's orders and threatens his right to a fair trial. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool)
Ted S. Warren/AP
/
FR171932 AP
Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, enters a courtroom to appear at a hearing in Latah County District Court, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger's attorneys want cameras banned from the courtroom, contending that news coverage of the criminal proceedings has violated a judge's orders and threatens his right to a fair trial. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool)

It’s been more than two years since the grisly murder of four University of Idaho students who were stabbed to death in their Moscow apartment.

Much of that time has been spent in court as Bryan Kohberger’s attorneys have been fighting over what evidence can be used in the case.

Kohberger is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the case after his DNA was found at the crime scene. He’s a former Washington State University graduate student and if he’s convicted he could face the death penalty.

We wanted to get an update on how the case is going so we asked Kevin Fixler, investigative reporter with the Idaho Statesman to join Idaho Matters.

Tags
Idaho Matters Bryan KohbergerUniversity of Idaho
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate