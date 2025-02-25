The debate continues as private school tax credit bill awaits Governors decision

Idaho House Bill 93 gives parents up to $5,000 in a tax credit, per child, to help cover private school costs. The bill passed the Senate last week, with supporters saying it gives families more control over their children’s education.

But critics, including the Idaho Education Association, argue it could drain funding from public schools and it lacks enough oversight.

The debate is all about balancing parental choice with the need to keep public schools in Idaho strong, and it’s causing a lot of tension as Governor Brad Little decides whether or not to sign the bill into law.

Former Idaho representative and former leader of the House Education Committee, Julie Yamamoto, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.