Politics & Government
Idaho Matters

A look back at Idaho U.S. attorney Josh Hurwit's time in office

By Samantha Wright
Published February 27, 2025 at 1:36 PM MST
Josh Hurwit is the U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho.
U.S. Department of Justice, 123rf
Josh Hurwit is the U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho.

On Tuesday, Feb. 18, President Donald Trump announced he was firing the U.S. attorneys who had not already stepped down. He called the Department of Justice “politicized” and said getting rid of all 93 “Biden-era” attorneys would “restore confidence” in our justice system.

The news came four days after Idaho U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced he was leaving the office. He was confirmed in 2022 under President Joe Biden, but had the support of Idaho’s GOP senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo.

During his tenure, Hurwit launched initiatives to fight fraud, hate crimes and child abuse and to raise awareness to slow the spread of illegal opioid use. He joined Idaho Matters to talk more about his time in office.

U.S. Attorney Donald Trump
Samantha Wright
