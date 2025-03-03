The debate over religion and football at Boise State University

A complaint filed by the Freedom from Religion Foundation, a nonprofit organization that advocates for separation of church and state, was filed against Boise State University and its football coach, Spencer Danielson.

The complaint stems from claims that the coach and some players were publicly praying before and after games. Critics argue this violates the separation of church and state and it might pressure players into participating in religious practices.

Idaho Statesman reporter Shaun Goodwin has been following this story and joined us to talk more.

