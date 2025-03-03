Charitable giving: A guide to leaving money to your favorite organizations

We sometimes hear in the news of a large financial gift left to an organization after someone dies, like the $200 million gift philanthropist Joan Kroc gave to NPR back in 2003. But you don’t have to be a multimillionaire to leave a bequest to a charity or to family members, and it happens more often than you might expect.

Pre-planning is important, and a new class at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute in Boise is hoping to help those who might be thinking about leaving money to their favorite charities.

Bart Hendricks, the senior director of charitable gift planning, Boise State University Foundation; Shaila Buckley, the founder of Shaila Buckley Law; and Rachel Murphy, principal attorney with Shaila Buckley Law joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.

