© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

How one organization is helping to care for Idaho's elderly

By Samantha Wright
Published March 3, 2025 at 3:53 PM MST
Two people hold hands.
Canva

When a person becomes unable to care for themselves, family and friends often help to provide the care they need.

But what happens when that person doesn’t have any family or other support network? Who steps in to help with doing the day-to-day things that we too often take for granted?

That’s where the Canyon County Board of Guardians comes into play. These volunteers often work behind the scenes, making sure their clients have a place to live, medical care and that their bills are paid each month.

Jayne Josephsen is one of those guardians and she joined Idaho Matters to tell us about the program.

Tags
Idaho Matters ElderlyCanyon County
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate