Why golden eagle populations are declining in Idaho

The golden eagle is in trouble.

Since 1979, the numbers of these huge birds of prey have dropped by 50%, and they’re disappearing from the shrubby habitat of southwest Idaho.

Why are they disappearing? Well, if you want to answer that question, ask Michael Kochert. He’s been studying golden eagles in southwest Idaho for 55 years in places like the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area.

He’s a scientist emeritus with the USGS Forest and Rangeland Ecosystem Science Center Snake River Field Station, and he’ll be talking about golden eagles and his research on March 18th at the invitation of the Golden Eagle Audubon Society in Boise, and he joined Idaho Matters for a preview.

